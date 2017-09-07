Elaine wins inaugural IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship



Phil Hagen presents Nifty's Emily Bowden-Eyre with the IRC One Trophy for the IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship

Edward Mockridge's Elan 37 Elaine was the winner in IRC Two, and was declared Overall Winner of the IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, having won four out of five races.

In the IRC Spinlock Autumn Championship, Ed Broadway's Ker 40 Hooligan VII was the winner in IRC Zero, King 40 Nifty raced by Emily Bowden-Eyre was the winner in IRC One.

Rachel Hunt's Jumblesail 2 was the victor in IRC Three, and Jeffrey Dakin's Flashheart was the IRC Four Champion. Ian Smyth's team won the J/88 Class.

The results from Sunday 1 October constituted the first round of the Hamble Winter Series.

Rupert Wolloshin's Farr 40 Thunderbird was the winner in IRC Zero.

In IRC One, King 40 Nifty just edged out J/112e Davanti Tyres, skippered by Paul & Marie-Claude Heys'.

HOD 35 Malice scored two bullets to take IRC Two, and David Greenhalgh's J/97 J'ronimo finished the weekend on a high, winning the last race to win IRC Three.

Mustang 30 Respect was the winner in IRC Four, but only by virtue of countback from Flashheart.

Five Sigma 38s enjoyed a close battle racing in one design trim, Chris & Vanessa Choules With Alacrity won both races, Tim Levett's Machismo II was second, and Richard Kern's Light third.

Oliver Love's 2 Frank was the winner in the Impala 28 Class, and in the J/88 Class Kirsty & David Apthorp's J-Dream was the victor.

For more information and full results - hamblewinterseries.com



G New

2 October 2017 19:52 GMT