Girls on Film retain HYS One Ton Cup

Click image for a larger image

Three final races Saturday with Hitchhiker, Invictus and Jubilee claiming race wins, but it was Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film that took overall victory.

A 5, 4 and 6 scoreline on the final day gave Morton a 4.5 point victory over Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, with Bastiaan de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker third.

Sailing with Peter Morton were: Nat Ives, Ben Cornish, David Lenz, Jason Carrington, Nick Butt, Duncan Yeabsley, Darren Marston, Phil Pafford, Anthoy Spillebeen, Toby Mumford.

HYS One Ton Cup - Final after 8 races

1st GBR50R Girls on Film 20 pts

2nd GBR8449R Rebellion 24.5 pts

3rd NED8809 Hitchhiker 26 pts

4th GBR1851X Invictus 34.5 pts

5th GBR4242C Zephyr 43 pts

6th SUI19 Jubilee 43.5 pts

7th Silva Neo 53 pts

8th GER6999 Pace 60.5 pts

9th GBR1682R Tokoloshe II 69 pts

10th GBR4921R Ino XXX 80 pts

11th GBR38R Magnum 87.5 pts

12th SWE5 Elvis 90.5 pts

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Gerald New - Sailweb

24 September 2017 7:38 GMT