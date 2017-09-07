Girls on Film retain HYS One Ton Cup

Girls on Film retain the HYS One Ton Cup on Premier Composite Technologies Race Day.
Three final races Saturday with Hitchhiker, Invictus and Jubilee claiming race wins, but it was Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film that took overall victory.
A 5, 4 and 6 scoreline on the final day gave Morton a 4.5 point victory over Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, with Bastiaan de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker third.
Sailing with Peter Morton were: Nat Ives, Ben Cornish, David Lenz, Jason Carrington, Nick Butt, Duncan Yeabsley, Darren Marston, Phil Pafford, Anthoy Spillebeen, Toby Mumford.
HYS One Ton Cup - Final after 8 races
1st GBR50R Girls on Film 20 pts
2nd GBR8449R Rebellion 24.5 pts
3rd NED8809 Hitchhiker 26 pts
4th GBR1851X Invictus 34.5 pts
5th GBR4242C Zephyr 43 pts
6th SUI19 Jubilee 43.5 pts
7th Silva Neo 53 pts
8th GER6999 Pace 60.5 pts
9th GBR1682R Tokoloshe II 69 pts
10th GBR4921R Ino XXX 80 pts
11th GBR38R Magnum 87.5 pts
12th SWE5 Elvis 90.5 pts
24 September 2017 7:38 GMT