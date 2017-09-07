Offshore
 

One Ton Cup - Morton's hand firmly on the Cup

Peter Morton's British CF40+ Girls on Film, scored a win and a second on Friday to place one hand firmly on the One Ton Cup.

Bastiaan de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek Mk3 Hitchhiker, matched Girls on Film's score line, to move up to second place for the regatta, tied on points with Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion.

Steve Cowie's Scottish GP42 Zephyr, continues to impress, scoring two impressive results to finish the day just a point behind Rebellion.

Sir Keith Mills' British Ker40+, with Alex Mills on the tiller, had a more consistent day, and move up to fifth.

Two longer round the cans races produced a different dynamic to the HYS One Ton Cup on Grapefruit Graphics Race Day.

After a short postponement, a southwesterly breeze arrived at midday, piping up to 15 knots and gusting up to full on planing conditions by the close.

The keys to a top performance today were sailing in clean air, calculating the best use of a Spring Tide, which turned during the action, and nailing a myriad of different sail combinations.

Both of Friday's races were weighted and non-discardable, with Race 4 having a reaching start.

The HYS One Ton Cup concludes tomorrow, Saturday 23rd September with two Windward Leeward Race scheduled.

Louay Habib
23 September 2017 10:04 GMT

