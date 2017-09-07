Offshore
 

Clipper Race leg 1 - Line honours for Sanya Serenity Coast

Sanya Serenity Coast claimed line honours into Punta del Este, Uruguay, in the longest ever individual race of the Clipper Race’s eleven edition history.

Sanya Serenity Coast - Click image for a larger image

The Sanya Serenity Coast team crossed the finish line Thursday at 13:46:46 local Uruguayan time (16:46:46 UTC) after 6,400 nM and 32 days from setting off from Liverpool, UK, on 20 August.

Skipper Wendy Tuck and her team also secured one bonus point during the race crossing the inaugural Scoring Gate in third position.

Second-placed PSP Logistics cossed the finish at 01:03:13 UTC Friday, and GREAT Britain crossed the finish third at 03:22:28 UTC.

As the only team that elected to play its Joker card during Race 1, GREAT Britain will double its finishing position points and also accrued two extra points for crossing the Scoring Gate in second place.

Qingdao (04:52:32 UTC), the Clipper Race’s longest standing Team Partner, and debut, Dare To Lead (06:06:56), were fourth and fifth to cross the Race 1 finish, as this busy first night of team arrivals continues.

However, the official winner of Race 1 is still to be confirmed as 58 hours, 44 minutes and 51 seconds redress is yet to be applied to Greenings’ finish time.

The 6,400 nM route, which is the equivalent distance of ten Fastnet races, was eventful, including three medevacs.

A varied mix of fickle winds in the Doldrums, challenging seas states, and champagne sailing conditions in the Trade Winds, contributed to frequent changes on the leader board, and a closely fought battle amongst the fleet.

22 September 2017 8:46 GMT

