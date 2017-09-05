One Ton Cup - Girls on Film lead after the first day

Click image for a larger image

Three Windward Leeward races were fired off in quick succession by PRO Stuart Childerley and his team.

Stewart Whitehead's British Carkeek MkIII Rebellion, finished the day in second place, just a point ahead of Steve Cowie's Scottish GP42 Zephyr, who scored podium finishes in every race.

Tony Dickin's British Farr 42 Jubilee, and Bas de Voogd's Dutch Carkeek MkIII Hitchhiker, both made the podium to finish the day fourth and fifth respectively.

Heinz Peter Schmidt's German Felci 42 Silva Neo, won Race 1, but unfortunately broke a tack fitting forcing their retirement from Race 3.

Racing was held in the central and eastern Solent, with a southwesterly breeze averaging 15 knots, and gusting over 20 knots.

Subtle wind shifts, and influential extra pressure in the gusts, kept tacticians on their toes.

Racing at the HYS One Ton Cup continues tomorrow, Friday 22 September with two longer races in the Solent.

Results here in pdf

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Louay Habib

21 September 2017 21:17 GMT