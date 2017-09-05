Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Title to Sam Laidlaw's Aguila

Sam Laidlaw's Aguila dominated the front of the fleet throughout the 2017 Coutts Quarter Ton Cup to finish the series as overall winner, counting just nine points from seven races.
Laidlaw's team of Brett Aarons, Dan Gohl, Tom Forrester-Coles and Robbie Southwell put up an impressively flawless performance Friday, winning all three races.
Apart from a shocker in the final race, Ian Southworth's Whiskers also sailed a consistent regatta, counting predominately first and second places to finish in second overall on 14 points.
Third overall was taken by Mark Richmond's Cote on 29 points and fourth by Paul Gibbons' Anchor Challenge on 32 points.
Pierre Paris's Pinguin Playboy is the winning Corinthian entry, ahead of Robbie Stewart's Hellaby and Jeff Dakin's Flashheart.
Speaking after racing Sam Laidlaw was delighted to have finally got his hands on the legendary Quarter Ton Cup.
"I'm really excited, because we've had a number of attempts at this and been in the top three on several previous occasions."
"The crew have been fantastic. Brett has done a great job of looking after and preparing the boat and has been sailing with me for a long time now.
"With Dan on the bow, Tom on the jib and Robbie too we've got a very solid team. It's the crew who do all the work, I just sit at the back and steer!"
Coutts 2017 Quarter Ton Cup - Final after 7 races
1st GBR 8414R Aguila Sam Laidlaw 9 pts
2nd GBR 902R Whiskers Ian Southworth 14 pts
3rd ESP 3090 Cote Mark Richmond 29 pts
4th IRL 3087 Anchor Challenge Paul Gibbons 32 pts
5th NZL 3311 Blackfun Paul Lees 32.5 pts
6th IRL 1392 Cobh Pirate Mike Daly 38 pts
7th GBR 501 Illegal William McNeill 40 pts
8th GBR 222R Per Elisa Richard Fleck 42 pts
9th GBR 7775R Bullet Oliver Ophaus 47 pts
10th FRA 7891 Bullit Louise Morton 51 pts
11th FRA 12130 Pinguin Playboy Pierre Paris 60.5 pts
12th GBR 953R Belinda Tom Hill 63 pts
13th GBR 7557 Innuendo Peter Morton 70 pts
14th FRA 8214 Lacydon Protis Lincoln Redding 71 pts
15th GBR 1479R Flashheart Jeff Dakin 78 pts
16th NZL 4320 Hellaby Robert Stewart 81.5 pts
17th GBR 7259Y Magnum Evolution Eric Reynolds 83 pts
18th GBR 8700R Phoenix Andrew Duke Darge 98 pts
19th GBR 2736R Joker Edward White 106 pts
20th GBR 8788 Theseus Jim Prower 110 pts
21st GBR 7430 Captain Moonlight Terence Dinmore 114 pts
22nd NED 8925 Wings Berry Aarts 127 pts
23rd GBR 6084 Sergeant Pepper John Fitzsimons 130 pts
G New
15 September 2017 20:04 GMT