Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Title to Sam Laidlaw's Aguila

Laidlaw's team of Brett Aarons, Dan Gohl, Tom Forrester-Coles and Robbie Southwell put up an impressively flawless performance Friday, winning all three races.

Apart from a shocker in the final race, Ian Southworth's Whiskers also sailed a consistent regatta, counting predominately first and second places to finish in second overall on 14 points.

Third overall was taken by Mark Richmond's Cote on 29 points and fourth by Paul Gibbons' Anchor Challenge on 32 points.

Pierre Paris's Pinguin Playboy is the winning Corinthian entry, ahead of Robbie Stewart's Hellaby and Jeff Dakin's Flashheart.

Speaking after racing Sam Laidlaw was delighted to have finally got his hands on the legendary Quarter Ton Cup.

"I'm really excited, because we've had a number of attempts at this and been in the top three on several previous occasions."

"The crew have been fantastic. Brett has done a great job of looking after and preparing the boat and has been sailing with me for a long time now.

"With Dan on the bow, Tom on the jib and Robbie too we've got a very solid team. It's the crew who do all the work, I just sit at the back and steer!"

Coutts 2017 Quarter Ton Cup - Final after 7 races

1st GBR 8414R Aguila Sam Laidlaw 9 pts

2nd GBR 902R Whiskers Ian Southworth 14 pts

3rd ESP 3090 Cote Mark Richmond 29 pts

4th IRL 3087 Anchor Challenge Paul Gibbons 32 pts

5th NZL 3311 Blackfun Paul Lees 32.5 pts

6th IRL 1392 Cobh Pirate Mike Daly 38 pts

7th GBR 501 Illegal William McNeill 40 pts

8th GBR 222R Per Elisa Richard Fleck 42 pts

9th GBR 7775R Bullet Oliver Ophaus 47 pts

10th FRA 7891 Bullit Louise Morton 51 pts

11th FRA 12130 Pinguin Playboy Pierre Paris 60.5 pts

12th GBR 953R Belinda Tom Hill 63 pts

13th GBR 7557 Innuendo Peter Morton 70 pts

14th FRA 8214 Lacydon Protis Lincoln Redding 71 pts

15th GBR 1479R Flashheart Jeff Dakin 78 pts

16th NZL 4320 Hellaby Robert Stewart 81.5 pts

17th GBR 7259Y Magnum Evolution Eric Reynolds 83 pts

18th GBR 8700R Phoenix Andrew Duke Darge 98 pts

19th GBR 2736R Joker Edward White 106 pts

20th GBR 8788 Theseus Jim Prower 110 pts

21st GBR 7430 Captain Moonlight Terence Dinmore 114 pts

22nd NED 8925 Wings Berry Aarts 127 pts

23rd GBR 6084 Sergeant Pepper John Fitzsimons 130 pts

15 September 2017