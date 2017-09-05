Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Southworth leads after day 2

Click image for a larger image

Tony Hayward's Blackfun is second overall on 13 points. Behind them, Mark Richmond's Cote holds third place with 23 and Paul Gibbons' Anchor Challenge fourth on 27 points.

The second day of the Coutts Quarter Ton Cup delivered spectacular, though challenging, racing on a glorious day that saw three different race winners.

Sam Laidlaw's Aguila, which initially was scored with a perfect run of second places. However, a protest saw Aguila disqualified from the first race and therefore thrust well down the overall results until the discard kicks in.

The day started with a west north westerly wind of 17-20 knots, which decreased gradually through the afternoon, but there were significantly stronger gusts that produced plenty of the spectacular broaches for which the class is notorious.

In race 4 a brief squall that hit the fleet on the run with gusts in the upper 20s shook the order up.

Boats at both the front and back of the fleet spiralled out of control, one of them appearing to complete a full tack with the spinnaker up.

Four more frenetic 45-minute races are planned for the final day of racing tomorrow, with more gentle conditions of 8-10 knots promised.

Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - after 4 races

1st GBR 902R Whiskers - Ian Southworth 0.909 1315 10pts

2nd NZL 3311 Blackfun - Tony Hayward 0.907 2 1 3 7 13pts

3rd ESP 3090 Cote - Mark Richmond 0.910 10 544 23pts

4th IRL 3087 Anchor Challenge - Paul Gibbons 0.912 3 7 16 1 27pts

5th GBR 7775R Bullet - Oliver Ophaus 0.913 12 493 28pts

6th GBR 8414R Aguila - Sam Laidlaw 0.906 24/DSQ 2 2 2 30pts

7th FRA 7891 Bullit - Louise Morton 0.910 8811.5 6 33.5pts

8th GBR 222R Per Elisa - Richard Fleck 0.910 4 10 5 17 36pts

9th IRL 1392 Cobh Pirate - Mike Daly 0.910 14 6610 36pts

10th GBR 501 Illegal - William McNeill 0.911 7 9 10 13 39pts

11th GBR 7259Y Magnum Evolution - Eric Reynolds 0.861 5 11 14 12 42pts

12th GBR 1479R Flashheart - Jeff Dakin 0.891 6 14 8 15 43pts

13th GBR 7557 Innuendo - Peter Morton 0.911 13 16 78 44pts

14th FRA 12130 Pinguin Playboy - Pierre Paris 0.909 9 15 11.5 9 44.5pts

15th FRA 8214 Lacydon Protis - Lincoln Redding 0.913 11 13 15 11 50pts

16th NZL 4320 Hellaby - Robert Stewart 0.907 15 17 13 14 59pts

17th GBR 953R Belinda - Tom Hill 0.914 16 12 18 24/DNC 70pts

18th GBR 8700R Phoenix - Andrew Duke Darge 0.914 17 18 20 16 71pts

19th GBR 7430 Captain Moonlight - Terence Dinmore 0.918 19 19 19 19 76pts

20th GBR 8788 Theseus - Jim Prower 0.915 18 20 21 20 79pts

21th GBR 2736R Joker - Edward White 0.911 24/DNS 24/DNC 17 18 83pts

22nd GBR 6084 Sergeant Pepper - John Fitzsimons 0.890 24/DNC 24/DNC 22 21 91pts

23rd NED 8925 Wings - Berry Aarts 0.915 24/DNF 24/DNC 24/DNC 24/DNC 96pts

