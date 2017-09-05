Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Racing Cancelled





There was 22 knots gusting 25 knots from 260 degrees, a short choppy sea with white water.

The forecast was for a decrease in wind strength but only after 4pm when wind against tide will begin.

Racing was postponed for the day.

The plan is to run four races on Thursday with the first warning signal at 11:00 hrs.

G New

13 September 2017 16:51 GMT