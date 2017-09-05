Offshore
 

Coutts Quarter Ton Cup - Racing Cancelled

At 11:30 Wednesday conditions in the central Solent were too poor for racing. Quarter Ton Cup racing was postponed for the day.


There was 22 knots gusting 25 knots from 260 degrees, a short choppy sea with white water.

The forecast was for a decrease in wind strength but only after 4pm when wind against tide will begin.

Racing was postponed for the day.

The plan is to run four races on Thursday with the first warning signal at 11:00 hrs.

G New
13 September 2017 16:51 GMT

