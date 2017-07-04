Tour de France à la Voile - First win for Tresors de Tahiti

Click image for a larger image

The team representing Tahiti take over the leadership of the Tour after Team SFS were penalised 9pts by the International Jury because their anchoring kit was measured as too light.

Trésors de Tahiti are the sixth team to win from the eight premium points scoring races so far, four Coastal Raids and four Super Finals.

Arzon-Port du Crouesty, Act 4 of nine, has not been good for Sofian Bouvet’s event leaders Team SFS.

Midway through Jullouville, Act 3 – after three coastal races and two stadium races – the debuting Mediterranean team were 22 points clear at the top.

Trésors de Tahiti now lead overall by six points from Team SFS with Team Oman Sail now four points behind them.

They jumped the start gun in Sunday’s Super Final. The first team to be black flagged in a Super Final on this Tour, they were relegated to the role of frustrated spectators.

Similarly a poor start from Damien Seguin and Damien Ihel’s Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains cost them and their Golfe du Morbihan weekend 11th in the coastal and eighth today sees them drop from second to fourth.

Two of the non-French international teams made the eight team Super Final.

Team Oman Sail, with helm and co-skipper Stevie Morrison, were slow off the line but battled back to a useful sixth place which promotes them to third overall on the leaderboard.

The Spanish flagged New Territories made their second Super Final of this, their first ever Tour Voile, finishing fourth, just ahead of Oman Sail.

G New

17 July 2017 7:07 GMT