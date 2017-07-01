Panerai British Classic Week - One final elegant sashay

Click image for a larger image

The 6 and 8 Metres started separately, but Classes 1 to 4 came together on the Royal Yacht Squadron line for their final massed start.

Although many of the individual classes had already been decided, the overall winner of the regatta was still hanging in the balance so there was plenty to race for.

The British Classic Yacht Cluba introduced new Concours d’Elegance trophy category.

The Cetewayo Cup for the Best Professionally Maintained yacht was won by Michael Briggs’ 1904 Fife 30 Linear Rater Mikado for her Edwardian originality and period interior, faithfully kept 113 years later.

The Droleen II Trophy for the Best Owner Prepared yacht went to the 1952 William Fife fractional Bermudan sloop Nyachilwa owned by Graham Dallas, a rare family Fife kept in faithful condition by the owners.

And the Per Ardua Ad Mare Trophy, for the Overall Winner, was presented to Cuilan, a 1969 George McGruer ketch which has been owned by Brian Smullen for all of her 48 years, and is still as handsome as the day she was launched.

Paul Spooner’s lovely little 1934 George Holmes 34’ gaff yawl Snippet, won both the Brian Keelan Memorial Trophy for the first gaffer and the Seamanship Award donated by Classic Boat, for sheer determination in taking on the big boys!

Click image for a larger image

Philippe de Saint Lager of Panerai then took to the stage to present the overall prizes:

Irvine Laidlaw’s Spirit 52 Oui Fling won the Lutine Cup for Class 1.



Giovanni Belgrano’s 1939 Laurent Giles sloop Whooper won the Corinthian Cup for Class 2.

Michael Brigg’s 1904 Fife Mikado won the Commodore’s Cup for Class 3.



Richard Matthews’ 1963 Stella Scorpio won the Cereste Trophy for Class 4.



Fenton Burgin’s 1926 Anker & Jensen Sioma won the Event Trophy for the 6 Metres

Murdoch McKillop’s 1931 William Fife III Saskia won the Universal 8 Cup and the International Metre Trophy for the 8 Metres.

In addition, each of the class winners was presented with a Panerai Plate.

Finally, the overall trophies were presented.

The EFG International Trophy for third overall was presented to Richard Matthews’ Scorpio and the Flight Trophy for second overall went to Ivine Laidlaw’s Oui Fling.

But the loudest cheers of the evening came as Giovanni Belgrano and his crew of Whooper came forward to claim the BCYC Racing Trophy and a Panerai Luminor Marina Automatic Acciaio – 44mm watch.

The next Panerai British Classic Week will take place from 14 to 21 July 2018.

britishclassicyachtclub.org

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

16 July 2017 9:26 GMT