Tour de France à la Voile - Home win for Vivacar.fr-Cefim

Their win makes them the fourth different team to have won a long race, coastal discipline since the annual French tour classic started in Dunkirk on 7 July.

For France’s big holiday weekend, the Fete National, the famous Golfe du Morbihan and the Baie de Quiberon were at their picture postcard best as thousands took to the water to enjoy the warm summer sunshine and light winds.

As the light breeze built during the afternoon, delivering a perfect champagne sea breeze finish in 12kts of wind and summer full strength sunshine, Vivacars.fr could not be caught by Tresors de Tahiti and the pacemakers took first and second.

Five boats were over the start line early. Among them was Damien Seguin and Damien Ihel’s Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds and Des Mains. They fought back to 11th place on the water but that result sees them give up second place overall to Tresors du Tahiti.

Neither was it a good day for the Tour leaders Team SFS. They were 15th at the first mark, Benigeuets and chipped away to take tenth at the finish line but their lead over the ascendant Tahiti is now just 11 points.

Stevie Morrison and Thierry Douillard’s Team Oman Sail returned a consistent day. On the wrong side of the first split they chased hard for a useful sixth place which now gives them exactly the same points aggregate as third placed Fondation FDJ.

After two wins in Jullouville, the local favourites – 2016 champions Team Lorina Limonade-Golfe du Morbihan finished third to continue their comeback trail, now seventh overall.

Hugo Rocha’s New Territories team hold their station just inside the top 20 on the overall leaderboard, while GBR’s Team Maverick SSR lie 26th overall, only just making the start line today after having to make repairs to their cracked main hull.

Act 4 racing continues with Nautical Stadium Racing Sunday before the Tour Voile moves Monday,

G New

15 July 2017 22:30 GMT