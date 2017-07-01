Tour de France à la Voile - Champions Double Win

Click image for a larger image

They took victory in Thursday’s 40 miles coastal raid and then reinforced that perfectly with 50pts for Friday’s win in an adrenalin pumping Nautical Stadium Super Final.

The first small weakness appeared in the Tour Voile leaders armoury. Sofian Bouvet’s debuting crew of Olympians and Tour aces had not finished worse than third in either discipline until they botched their start in the Final Friday and had to fight back to a fifth, their worst score yet.

But their overall margin at the top of the leaderboard is 18pts after three Acts ahead of Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains with Tresors Tahiti on third, one point behind.

Team Beijaflore, Stadium Super Final winners in Act 2, Fécamp, failed to qualify for the eight boat final.

Valentin Bellet’s team misfired with a ninth and tenth during their five group qualifiers today, missing out on the final by one single point to the CEM’s Sophie de Turckheim and Alexia Barrier skippered Pays de l’Or-Pink Lady Hérault who made their first final of this Tour.

And after a very consistent qualifying series when they seemed, at times, to have electric pace and consistent Damien Seguin and Damien Iehl’s Fondation FDJ-Des Pieds et Des Mains had a gennaker furling failure at the last downwind gate which did not really cost them, but again was a visible sign of pressure and unforced mistakes.

In contrast it was the best day yet for co-skippers Thierry Douillard and Stevie Morrison’s Team Oman Sail which finished runners up to Lorina Limonade-Golfe de Morbihan.

Even so Douillard admitted that they had gone afloat with a technical problem which could have been avoided, again perhaps an error attributable to tiredness.

But Team Oman Sail delivered brilliantly when they needed to. After two back to back seventh places in qualifying they nailed two excellent wins, crucially denying Cheminées Poujoulat a finals place.

Then with second in the final the Oman crew move up to fourth overall, effectively climbing two places in Jullouville. They are only four points off the podium.

14 July 2017 19:46 GMT