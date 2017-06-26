Offshore
 

Francis Joyon smashes Solo North Atlantic record

Francis Joyon smashes Solo North Atlantic record with a race time of 5 days, 2 hours and 7 minutes.

Francis Joyon - Click image for a larger image

French sailor Francis Joyon crossed the longitude of the Lizard at 01:37 hrs UTC this morning, Wednesday 12 July.

This marks the finish line for the North Atlantic crossing from Ambrose Light off New-York.

With a race time of 5 days, 2 hours and 7 minutes, at the helm of his maxi-trimaran IDEC SPORT, he has beaten his own North Atlantic record.

