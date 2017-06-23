Rambler 88 wins Cowes Dinard St Malo Race

Click image for a larger image

Rambler 88 took Line Honours in the 151 nautical mile race, and after IRC time correction, is the overall winner out of 176 entries.

James Neville's British HH42 Ino XXX is second overall, and first in IRC One. Dutch Ker 46 Van Uden, skippered by Rogier Van Overveld, is third overall.

George David has been a long time member and supporter of the Royal Ocean Racing Club, both in terms of racing with the RORC, and as Rear Commodore Overseas, improving relationships with overseas yacht clubs.

Rambler 88 crew for the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race:

Rodney Ardern, Silvio Arrivabene, Scott Beavis, Josh Belsky, Brad Butterworth, Andrew Cape, Simon Daubney, George David, Jan Dekker, Brian Giorgio, Nathan Hislop, Jerry Kirby, Will McCarthy, Mark Newbrook, Edward Warden Owen, Dean Phipps, Stuart Wilson.

The Cowes Dinard St Malo Race is the ninth race of the RORC Season's Points Championship.

The defending champion, Nick & Suzi Jones' Beneteau First 44.7 Lisa, sailed by RORC Commodore Michael Boyd, leads the series for 2017.

Rob Craigie's Sun Fast 3600 Bellino, racing Two Handed with Deb Fish is second, and Gilles Fournier & Corinne Migraine J/133 Pintia is third, less than a point ahead of Thomas Kneen's JPK 10.80 Sunrise.

Congratulations to all of the class winners in the Cowes Dinard St Malo Race.

Eric Gicquel's J/133 Black Jack had a victorious return to their home port of St Malo, winning IRC Two.

Nicolas Gaumont-prat's Beneteau First 40.7 Philosophie IV was the winner of IRC Three, and in IRC Four, Paul Kavanagh's Swan 44 Pomeroy Swan scored an emphatic win in class and was placed fifth overall.

20 Yachts raced in the IRC Two Handed Class, which was won by Ian Hoddle's Sun Fast 3600 Game On.

Eight Class40s entered the race. Marc Lepesqueux's Sensation scored an impressive victory and Simon Baker's Hissy Fit won the multihull class.

The 2017 RORC Season's Points Championship continues with The Channel Race on Saturday 22 July.

