The Race Record was broken by one minute by Team Concise in their MOD70

The VRsport.tv Media Crew were there at the finish to record this amazing feat in 2 hours 22 minutes and 23 seconds. Interviews with some of the FAST40+ Class skippers and other competitors.

VRsport.tv

4 July 2017 8:48 GMT