YES! is 2017 Gold Roman Bowl winner

There are still a few hundred boats needing to finish their 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay, but mathematically none of them will be able to dislodge Adam Gosling's JPK 10.80 YES! from the top of the overall results.

Often they say that the race is won either by the biggest or the smallest boats and for a time it looked like this would be a big boat race, after an impressive performance from Irvine Laidlaw's Reichel-Pugh 82, Highland Fling XI.

However, with Fling sitting at the top of the results table, Yes! and much of the rest of the IRC1 fleet within which she was racing, stormed home to dislodge a number of previous finishers from the top positions.

Highland Fling did manage to hold onto second, but ultimately Yes! was in another league taking victory by just under eight minutes corrected.

Gosling's team a well-known group in the Solent and have won a great many trophies and plaudits but the Round the Island Race win had thus far eluded them.

This afternoon they join a very special group of 81 winners from the illustrious race. Congratulations to all of the crew.

1 July 2017 17:33 GMT