Offshore
 

YES! is 2017 Gold Roman Bowl winner

Adam Gosling's JPK 10.80 YES! cannot be beaten by any boats still to finish the Round the Island Race, hence scoring them the biggest trophy of the day, the Gold Roman Bowl.

Click image for a larger image

There are still a few hundred boats needing to finish their 2017 Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay, but mathematically none of them will be able to dislodge Adam Gosling's JPK 10.80 YES! from the top of the overall results.

Often they say that the race is won either by the biggest or the smallest boats and for a time it looked like this would be a big boat race, after an impressive performance from Irvine Laidlaw's Reichel-Pugh 82, Highland Fling XI.

However, with Fling sitting at the top of the results table, Yes! and much of the rest of the IRC1 fleet within which she was racing, stormed home to dislodge a number of previous finishers from the top positions.

Highland Fling did manage to hold onto second, but ultimately Yes! was in another league taking victory by just under eight minutes corrected.

Gosling's team a well-known group in the Solent and have won a great many trophies and plaudits but the Round the Island Race win had thus far eluded them.

This afternoon they join a very special group of 81 winners from the illustrious race. Congratulations to all of the crew.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
1 July 2017 17:33 GMT

Related articles

YES! is 2017 Gold Roman Bowl winner 1 July 2017 17:33
RTI Record - What a difference a minute makes! 1 July 2017 9:13
Girls on Film tops FAST40+ leaderboard 1 July 2017 8:11
The Round the Island Race - First start 0530 hrs Saturday 29 June 2017 14:14
RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper is 2017 Champion 26 June 2017 6:25
RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper the invincible 24 June 2017 21:55
Quantum Racing keep penultimate day lead 24 June 2017 15:15
America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta video action 23 June 2017 23:22
RORC IRC Nationals - Tough opening day 23 June 2017 22:58
J-Class racing in Bermuda 20 June 2017 16:46
RORC IRC Nationals this weekend on the Solent 20 June 2017 7:12
Lionheart takes overall win in Bermuda 16 June 2017 6:07


Latest






















UK Hosted