Offshore
 

RTI Record - What a difference a minute makes!

Flying start from the MOD70 Concise 10 in the Round the Island Race. Crossing the line after 2 hours 22 minutes and 23 seconds means they beat Phaedo3's record by exactly one minute!

Click image for a larger image

Friday evening nobody thought that the course record set by another MOD70, Phaedo3, last year would fall.

But their fast time to the Needles and rapid progress down the back of the Island set them up for a solid time.

Then favourable winds allowed them to make the finish line on one tack, setting up a last gasp dash to the finish line.

Congratulations to skipper Ned Collier-Wakefield and his team.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
1 July 2017 8:30 GMT

Related articles

RTI Record - What a difference a minute makes! 1 July 2017 9:13
Girls on Film tops FAST40+ leaderboard 1 July 2017 8:11
The Round the Island Race - First start 0530 hrs Saturday 29 June 2017 14:14
RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper is 2017 Champion 26 June 2017 6:25
RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper the invincible 24 June 2017 21:55
Quantum Racing keep penultimate day lead 24 June 2017 15:15
America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta video action 23 June 2017 23:22
RORC IRC Nationals - Tough opening day 23 June 2017 22:58
J-Class racing in Bermuda 20 June 2017 16:46
RORC IRC Nationals this weekend on the Solent 20 June 2017 7:12
Lionheart takes overall win in Bermuda 16 June 2017 6:07
Little Selkie wins Marion Bermuda race 15 June 2017 21:53


Latest






















UK Hosted