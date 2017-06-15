RTI Record - What a difference a minute makes!

Click image for a larger image

Friday evening nobody thought that the course record set by another MOD70, Phaedo3, last year would fall.

But their fast time to the Needles and rapid progress down the back of the Island set them up for a solid time.

Then favourable winds allowed them to make the finish line on one tack, setting up a last gasp dash to the finish line.

Congratulations to skipper Ned Collier-Wakefield and his team.

G New

1 July 2017 8:30 GMT