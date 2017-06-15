Girls on Film tops FAST40+ leaderboard

Click image for a larger image

Alex Mills' KER40+ Invictus took the first race by a delta of 46 seconds, having read the conditions to a tee.

The second race was incredibly close, won by Stuart Whitehead's Carkeek MkII Rebellion by five seconds, with the top eight boats finishing within a minute of each other.

Stewart Whitehead finished the day in second place, with Bas de Voogd's Carkeek MkIII in third place on countback from Ker40+ Invictus.

Johnny Vincent's KER40+ Pace led for much of the first race but finished third, and a sixth in the last race, left the newly crowned FAST40+ National Champions in fifth place after two races, just ahead of the German Felci designed Silva Neo, on countback.

Round Two of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit will conclude Saturday with the Round the Island Race, presented by Cloudy Bay. The FAST40+ fleet will go in the first start of the day at 05:30 BST (04:30 UTC).

Conditions are looking good for a fast race, with the fleet expected to take approximately five to six hours to complete the 56 nautical mile course. The winner of the race will be presented with the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



Louay Habib

1 July 2017 8:11 GMT