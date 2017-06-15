The Round the Island Race - First start 0530 hrs Saturday

Click image for a larger image

How best to describe the annual Round the Island Race in association with Cloudy Bay in one word, one that neatly encapsulates the passion, competition, thrills and enjoyment shared by thousands of sailors each year?

It's always EXCITING!

Among those signed up to race are last year's Gold Roman Bowl winner, Bernard Langley's TP52 Gladiator with (fresh from his Land Rover BAR America's Cup debut), David 'Freddie' Carr on board.

The Race also welcomes back the Greig City Academy Sailing Team, the inspirational and ultra-competitive North London inner city state school entry Scaramouche.



Last year's runner-up to the record-breaking MOD70 Phaedo^3 who took Line Honours, with the distinctive blue hulls of Concise 10 is back aiming to achieve that accolade this year.

The record set by Phaedo^3 was an astounding 2 hours 23 minutes and 23 seconds, smashing the Multihull race record time set by Sir Ben Ainslie in 2013 by a stunning 28 minutes!



Somewhat more sedately but equally competitive, the Cloudy Bay Brand ambassador Ben Fogle is racing with the race sponsor's guests on board the Farr 52 Bob by Cloudy Bay, skippered by Stephen Durkin.

Racing for the FAST40+ Class continues with Round Two of the FAST40+ Race Circuit, consisting of one day of Windward Leeward racing tomorrow (Friday) followed by 11 FAST40s racing around the Island on Saturday for the FAST40+ Cloudy Bay Trophy.

The organisers are hosting their popular pre-Race press conference tomorrow (Friday) at the Island Sailing Club, followed later by the all-important Raymarine Weather Briefing at 18:00 hrs with meteorologist Simon Rowell.

All the information you may have forgotten that you might need - whether ashore or racing, and the all-important weather forecast, is on the comprehensive race website

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

29 June 2017 14:14 GMT