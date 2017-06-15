RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper is 2017 Champion

Click image for a larger image

Whooper is no rating demon. She is optimised with modern sails and Belgrano has an experienced crew who do 60-70 races/year.

During the event Whooper, a classic Laurent Giles sloop that was previously IRC National Champion in 2004, scored six wins, a fourth and a discardable DNF in the final race.

Elsewhere, the racing was extremely close.

In the FAST 40+, Johnny Vincent's Pace fended off charges from Peter Morton's brand new Carkeek 40 Mk3, Girls on Film to win by a slender two points. Today Pace scored a 1-3 to Girls on Film's 2-1.

IRC One concluded with a dog fight for the lead between the Ker 46 Lady Mariposa and Ker 40 Keronimo. The larger boat held a two point lead going into the final race in which they suffered a major blow, being over the start line early.

At this point Keronimo chose to engage. Ultimately Lady Mariposa finished fourth to Keronimo's second which left them tied on points, claiming IRC One on countback.

In IRC Two there was a leader change with Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, leader all weekend, finally trounced by Adam Gosling's JPK 1080+ Yes! who came very close to successfully defending their IRC Nationals title, relinquishing the IRC National title to Whooper.

This year's event may not have been an 'all-round test' weather-wise, but was extremely challenging in terms of preparation and boat handling.

Results and further information here

