RORC IRC Nationals - Whooper the invincible

On top of her two from yesterday, Whooper now holds a nine point lead that will be tough to better.

There was marginally less wind for day 2, but stronger gusts coming through in the squalls. Once again two windward-leewards were held followed by a longer round the cans race.

In IRC One the largest fastest boat in the fleet has prevailed. The Ker 46 Lady Mariposa took two race wins yesterday, but was forced out of the final race with broken battens.

Saturday they scored a 2-1-2 and, with a discard kicking in, they have now taken the lead in their class.

Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ Pace has edged three points clear in the FAST 40+ class, although Peter Morton's new Carkeek Mk3, Girls on Film has scored more race wins, including two more Saturday.

A few of the FAST 40+s had contretemps with a starboard tack IRC Three boat whose intentions seemed unclear. A casualty of this was Pace whose kite went for a dramatic trawl.

The string of wins came to an end for Ed Fishwick's Sun Fast 3600 Redshift Reloaded in IRC Two where defending IRC National Champion, Adam Gosling and his JPK 1080+ Yes! were top scorers, posting a 1-1-2, leaving them just one point off the lead.

Saturday the Tiny Mitchell Trophy winners were decided for the boats which performed best on day two of the IRC Nationals (with no discards).

These were: Girls on Film (FAST 40+), Lady Mariposa (IRC One), Yes! (IRC Two) and Whooper (IRC Three) and will be awarded at Sunday's prizegiving at the RORC Cowes clubhouse.

James Boyd

24 June 2017 21:55 GMT