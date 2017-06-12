Quantum Racing keep penultimate day lead

Provezza scored a great win Saturday in Race 6, the second coastal race of the Porto Cervo 52 SUPER SERIES Audi Sailing Week.

A 30 nautical miles passage clockwise around Spargi Island in a NW’ly breeze which peaked at 22-23kts in the stronger gusts. Ergin Imre’s team, with Peter Holmberg steering, lead Quantum Racing into the strait and the leaders were able to progressively extend.

At the island turn they were well clear of third placed Azzurra.

But, as has been seen before, despite 20kts in the so called ‘bomb alley’, there was a sting in the tail, a nasty transition zone near the finish line. Fortunately for Provezza they were able to wriggle clear to win.

Quantum Racing were snared in a calm, Azzurra able to sail around them metres away to steal second within sight of the finish line.

So Quantum Racing lead into the final day with a two points lead over Provezza.

During the starting line up for Race 5, the mast on Andy Soriano’s Alegre collapsed, breaking into several pieces.

Considering they were up among the leading contenders overall, it is a huge setback for the Alegre team.

Theirs is a new rig this season and it is understood they therefore have a spare and could be back for July’s regatta in Puerto Portals, Mallorca.

Audi 52 SUPER SERIES after Race 6

1st Quantum Racing RET 12 1 3 1 4 3 24 pts

2nd Provezza 4 4 7 4 6 1 26 pts

3rd Rán Racing 3 7 1 2 10 5 28 pts

4th Gladiator 8 3 6 5 1 7 30 pts

5th Bronenosec Gazprom 6 6 2 9 2 6 31pts

6th Platoon 7 11 4 3 3 4 32 pts

7th Azzurra 5 8 5 10 5 2 35 pts

8th Sled 1 5 9 6 7 8 36 pts

9th Alegre 2 RDG 7.5 8 8 DNF 12 DNC 12 49.5 pts

10th Paprec Recyclage 10 2 11 11 9 10 53 pts

11th Sorcha 9 10 10 7 8 9 53 pts

Gerald New - Sailweb

24 June 2017 15:15 GMT