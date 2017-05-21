Offshore
 

J-Class racing in Bermuda

The Americas Cup J Class Regatta is finished - Velsheda wins the last race & Lionheart wins the regatta!

Click image for a larger image

Winner of Race 1 was Lionheart ahead of Hanuman. Winner of race 2 was Velsheda from Ranger and Lionheart.

Race 3 went to Hanuman ahead of Ranger then Topaz in third place.

Race 4 winner was Lionheart ahead of Velsheda and then Hanuman, putting Lionheart back in the overall lead with one race to go.

Click image for a larger image

Click image for a larger image

Click image for a larger image

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
20 June 2017 16:46 GMT

Related articles

J-Class racing in Bermuda 20 June 2017 16:46
RORC IRC Nationals this weekend on the Solent 20 June 2017 7:12
Lionheart takes overall win in Bermuda 16 June 2017 6:07
Little Selkie wins Marion Bermuda race 15 June 2017 21:53
Argentario Sailing Week - Day 1 of Classic Yachts Challenge 15 June 2017 17:10
America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta action in Bermuda 15 June 2017 10:17
Jambi takes Marion Bermuda Race line honours 15 June 2017 8:51
Smooth Sailing for Marion Bermuda Race 12 June 2017 7:36
Lisa wins RORC Morgan Cup Race 12 June 2017 6:43
Sunny start for North Sea Regatta Week 2 June 2017 7:07
Epic win for INO XXX in RORC Myth of Malham Race 30 May 2017 20:11
Vice Admiral's Cup - Invictus takes FAST 40+ lead 21 May 2017 7:29


Latest






















UK Hosted