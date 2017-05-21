J-Class racing in Bermuda

Click image for a larger image

Winner of Race 1 was Lionheart ahead of Hanuman. Winner of race 2 was Velsheda from Ranger and Lionheart.

Race 3 went to Hanuman ahead of Ranger then Topaz in third place.

Race 4 winner was Lionheart ahead of Velsheda and then Hanuman, putting Lionheart back in the overall lead with one race to go.

