Lionheart takes overall win in Bermuda

Lionheart, which has seven times round the world racer Bouwe Bekking as its long time tactician reaped the rewards of their solid, consistent sailing.

Finishing third Thursday – to win the class which contains dozens of past America’s Cup winners among the crews competing in Bermuda.

Click image for a larger image

Also in the running for the overall trophy was Action, the 37.3m Dykstra design which was built by Royal Huisman which won Class B.

Tension prevailed into the final minutes of the last race as Action saved her time on her rivals by virtue of the last two or three windshifts picked out by skipper Ian Walker who works in concert with Shirley Robertson, a double gold medal winner who concentrates on keeping the boat speed up.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

16 June 2017 6:07 GMT