Little Selkie wins Marion Bermuda race

Selkie, Chip Bradish's 1988 Morris Ocean 32.5 footer

She was the smallest boat in the race and was sailed using only celestial navigation.

Sailing with Bradish were Max Mulhern (Navigator), George Dyroff (Watch Captain) and Peter Sidewater (Crew).



Selkie and crew will hoist the Gosling Rum Founders Division Trophy, The Beverly Yacht Club Polaris Trophy and Class A first Place Trophy and more. It’s a big win for the little boat.

Selkie-folk are mythological creatures found in Irish, Scottish, Faroese, and Icelandic folklore. Selkies are said to live as seals in the sea, but shed their skin to become human on land.



G New

15 June 2017 21:53 GMT