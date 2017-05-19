Argentario Sailing Week - Day 1 of Classic Yachts Challenge

Click image for a larger image

Sunny skies, the typical “Girasole-Sunflower” thermal breeze building up to 14 knots, shifting to the right in the early afternoon as the fleet of over 45 stunning classic yachts made their way around the course set in the Gulf of Argentario, Italy.

A sight to behold on land as the Grandes Dames from Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Netherlands, Switzerland, Sweden, United Kingdom, United States and Italy sailed just off the town of Porto Santo Stefano.

Click image for a larger image

Day 1 Results - Thursday

Ivan Gardini on Naif is first in the "Classic A” division and Ganbare owned by Don Wood, designed by Doug Peterson ranks number 1 in the Classic B class.

In the Vintage Aurici class Linnet owner Patrizio Bertelli with Pietro D’Ali on board is in first place.

First position for Rowdy in Vintage Marconi A and for Skylark of 1937 Vintage Marconi B.

Wind & Wine wins today in the Spirit of Tradition Class.

Finally, after Day 1 Moombeam of Fife is first in the Big Boats category.

The Argentario Sailing Week is part of the Mediterranean Circuit of the Panerai Classic Yachts Challenge.

Click image for a larger image

The opening leg is Les Voiles d’Antibes (31 May-4 June), followed by Argentario Sailing Week in Porto Santo Stefano (14-18 June), the XIV Copa del Rey de Barcos de Época in Mahon (29 August-2 September) and the Régates Royales in Cannes (26-30 September).

The Argentario Sailing Week 2017 is organized by the Yacht Club Santo Stefano with patronage of the Region of Tuscany, the Province of Grosseto, and the Municipality of Monte Argentario, the Municipality of the Island of Giglio and of AIVE (Italian Association of Vintage Yachts).

The local tourism board supports the event. Officine Panerai is the Title Sponsor.

Other sponsors include Argentario Approdi Spa, SLAM and Argentarola srl. Official Suppliers: Roman’s and Verdissimo. LAMMA will be providing the weather forecast service.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here



G New

15 June 2017 17:10 GMT