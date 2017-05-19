Offshore
 

Jambi takes Marion Bermuda Race line honours

Jambi, skippered by John Levinson, crossed the finish line off St. David’s Lighthouse Thursday to take line honors in the 40th Anniversary Marion Bermuda Race.

Click image for a larger image

Jambi, a new Hinckley Bermuda 50, had an unofficial elapsed time of 4 days 23 hours 36 minutes 11 seconds. Based on her starting time of 12:55 EDT on June 9, that is 118 hours 52 minutes and 11 Seconds.

Alan McLane, Executive Director of the race and Willy Forbes, Compliance Chairman, awarded the crew’s effort with Beer and Champagne and a Line Honors banner. A Tray of those Gosling Dark ‘n Stormy cocktails followed.

Lady Georgina finished second at 13:09:48 EDT with an elapsed time of 5 days 14 minutes 48 seconds or 120 hours 14 minutes 48 Seconds.

The fleet was still clustered together along the Rhumb line to Bermuda from Marion with a majority of the fleet expected to finish Wednesday evening and a few expected on Thursday morning.

This is the 21st Marion Bermuda Race and the 40th year for the 645-mile open ocean challenge for cruiser type yachts.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

Follow Sailweb on Twitter - Click here

G New
15 June 2017 8:51 GMT

Related articles

Argentario Sailing Week - Day 1 of Classic Yachts Challenge 15 June 2017 17:10
America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta action in Bermuda 15 June 2017 10:17
Jambi takes Marion Bermuda Race line honours 15 June 2017 8:51
Smooth Sailing for Marion Bermuda Race 12 June 2017 7:36
Lisa wins RORC Morgan Cup Race 12 June 2017 6:43
Sunny start for North Sea Regatta Week 2 June 2017 7:07
Epic win for INO XXX in RORC Myth of Malham Race 30 May 2017 20:11
Vice Admiral's Cup - Invictus takes FAST 40+ lead 21 May 2017 7:29
Normandy Channel Race - Victory for Sharp and Santurde 20 May 2017 15:31
Vice Admiral's Cup - Rebellion and Jubilee lead FAST 40+ fleet 20 May 2017 6:37
Rescued Antigua Bermuda Race crew safe in Bermuda 19 May 2017 7:49
Antigua Bermuda Race - Flagship reaches Bermuda 19 May 2017 7:29


Latest






















UK Hosted