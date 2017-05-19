Jambi takes Marion Bermuda Race line honours

Click image for a larger image

Jambi, a new Hinckley Bermuda 50, had an unofficial elapsed time of 4 days 23 hours 36 minutes 11 seconds. Based on her starting time of 12:55 EDT on June 9, that is 118 hours 52 minutes and 11 Seconds.

Alan McLane, Executive Director of the race and Willy Forbes, Compliance Chairman, awarded the crew’s effort with Beer and Champagne and a Line Honors banner. A Tray of those Gosling Dark ‘n Stormy cocktails followed.

Lady Georgina finished second at 13:09:48 EDT with an elapsed time of 5 days 14 minutes 48 seconds or 120 hours 14 minutes 48 Seconds.



The fleet was still clustered together along the Rhumb line to Bermuda from Marion with a majority of the fleet expected to finish Wednesday evening and a few expected on Thursday morning.

This is the 21st Marion Bermuda Race and the 40th year for the 645-mile open ocean challenge for cruiser type yachts.

