Sunny start for North Sea Regatta Week





Another Ker 46, Lady Mariposa, skippered by Daniel Hardy, crossed the line just 30 seconds in front of Van Uden but was second after time correction.

Piet Vroon’s Ker 53 took Line Honours for the 181 nautical mile race, and placed third after time correction.

This year the Hans Horrevoets Memorial Trophy went to Willem Ellemeet and his Flying Dolphin crew: Jeroen van Oord, Alen Cehic, Jacco Huijgen, Charlotte Heijstek, Marianne Pijlman, Yldau Van der Ende, Diederick van Welij and Marcel van Liere.

The Hans Horrevoets Memorial Trophy is for the yacht with the lowest combined score for the Vuurschepen and RORC North Sea Race, where a minimum of 20% of the crew is born after June 1st, 1992.

Congratulations to the IRC Class winners of the North Sea Race:

(IRC1) Harold Vermeulen's x-43 Leeloo. (IRC2 & IRC Two Handed) Robin Verhoef & John Van Der Starre's J/122e Ajeto! (IRC3) Willem de Jonge van Ellemeet's First 40 Flying Dolphin, sailed by Frans Rodenburg and (IRC4) Willem Schopman & Yvonne Beusker's A31 Victoria.

J22 World Championships back in The Hague after seven years with 39 teams from fifve countries competing.

The three Broach student teams from Holland did well on the opening day and all ended up in the top 10.

Lisanne Nijdam and her team, sailing on NED 1365, with a first, a second and a tenth lead after three races.

It looks like it's going to be a battle between the Dutch and the French with seven Dutch teams in the top 10 and three teams from France.

Full J22 results here

2 June 2017 7:07 GMT