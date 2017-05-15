Epic win for INO XXX in RORC Myth of Malham Race

Click image for a larger image

James Neville's FAST40+ Ino XXX won the gruelling marathon, correcting out under IRC to take the overall win in the 140 boat fleet.

Artur Skrzyszowski's Polish Reichel Pugh 48 Selma Racing was second and Windward Sailing's CM 60 Venomous, skippered by Derek Saunders was third.

Powerful thunderstorms, driving rain and wind speeds ranging from thirty knots to complete shutdowns provided epic conditions for the 256-mile RORC Myth of Malham Race.

The RORC fleet was a spectacular sight in the Solent, as they started a memorable race around the Eddystone Lighthouse and back around the Isle of Wight to the finish.

George David's American Maxi Rambler 88 finished the course in just over 29 hours, however the smaller yachts endured over three days to complete the course.

Venomous was the winner of IRC Zero for the Myth of Malham Race, much to the delight of skipper, Derek Saunders.

The closest contest in the 140 boat fleet was played out in IRC Three.

Rob Craigie's Sunfast 3600 Bellino, racing Two Handed with co-skipper Deb Fish, was the winner by less than nine minutes after IRC time correction from Delamare & Mordret's JPK 1080 Dream Pearls. Ed Fishwick's Sunfast 3600 Redshift Reloaded, also racing Two Handed, was third.

The class win lifts Bellino to the top of the overall rankings for the RORC Season's Points Championship, by just 0.6 of a point from Foggy Dew.

In the Class40 Division, Peter Harding's Phor-ty sailed by Pip Hare, scored an emphatic win by nearly 15 hours.

However there was a titanic battle for second between Campagne de France, designed and skippered by Halvard Mabire, and the latest Owen Clarke designed Class40, Henrik Bergesen's Hydra, sailed by Tristan Kinloch. Hydra took second by just over five minutes after over two days and nights of attrition.

In IRC One, Ino XXX and Selma Racing were joined on the podium by Jack Pringle's First 50 Avatar, which claimed third for the Myth of Malham Race.

Windward Sailing's Corby 45 Incisor of Wight, skippered by James Gair was fifth, enough to put the Isle of Wight team top of IRC One for the season.

In IRC Two, Fournier & Migraine’s J/133 Pintia won the class with Lisa second and Patrick Ponchelet's X-40 Exception was third. Pintia may have won this battle but Lisa is still winning the war, as leading boat for IRC Two for the season.

In IRC Four, Chris & Vanessa Choules took a well-earned victory, just under ten minutes ahead of Noel Racine's JPK 10.10 Foggy Dew.

Stuart Greenfield's Half Tonner Silver Shamrock, racing Two Handed, gritted out a third place in IRC Four after racing for nearly 65 hours. Foggy Dew remain at the top of IRC Four for the season.

The 181-mile North Sea Race starts Tuesday 30 May, from Harwich bound for Scheveningen, Holland.

G New

30 May 2017 20:11 GMT