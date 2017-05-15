Vice Admiral's Cup - Invictus takes FAST 40+ lead

Click image for a larger image

At the end of day 2, Sir Keith Mills' Invictus leads the FAST40+ fleet by two points from Tony Dickin's ever consistent Jubilee.

Tokoloshe and 42 South are tied on points for third, with Tokoloshe just ahead on countback. Silva Neo are just half a point off podium, having beaten Bastiaan Voogd's Hitchhiker, by just four seconds in the last race.

The first race was a thrilling downwind start. Ker40+ Invictus, helmed by Alex Mills, got away like a robber's dog, putting ten boat lengths on the fleet by the first mark.

Kiwi helm, Mark Rijkse, racing his Reichel Pugh designed 42 South was second with Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ Pace claiming third.

Race 5, saw Invictus get away to another cracking start and good speed upwind put the team in the driving seat but with the wind shifting around the race course, Race 5 was far from over.

Mike Bartholomew's South African flagged Tokoloshe and Tony Dickin's British team on Jubilee put in a good shift, and were always a threat.

Behind the three front runners, there was a huge scrap for places. Peter Morton racing Ker 40+ Girls on Magnum took fourth spot, just ahead of 42 South and Pace.

Racing concludes tomorrow with three windward-leeward races scheduled, teams will discard their worst race after Race 6 is completed.

RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Fast40+ after 5 races

1st GBR1851X Invictus Sir Keith Mills 2 9 7 1 1 20 pts

2 SUI19 Jubilee Tony Dickin 7 4 1 7 3 22 pts

3 GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Michael Bartholomew 4 3 11 5 2 25 pts

4 GBR1542R 42° South Mark Rijkse 5 10 3 2 5 25 pts

5 GER6999 Silva Neo Dennis Gehrlein 3 5.5 6 4 7 25.5 pts

6 GBR9463R Pace Johnny Vincent 10 5.5 4 3 6 28.5 pts

7 NED8809 Hitchhiker Bastiaan Voogd 6 8 2 6 8 30 pts

8 GBR8449R Rebellion Stewart Whitehead 1 1 10 10 9 31 pts

9 GBR39R Girls on Magnum Andrew Pearce 8 2 8 9 4 31 pts

10 GBR4242C Zephyr Steve Cowie 11 7 5 8 10 41 pts

11 GBR4921R Ino XXX James Neville 9 12 9 12 12 54 pts







