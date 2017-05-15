Normandy Channel Race - Victory for Sharp and Santurde

Click image for a larger image

Their race time is 4 days, 11 hours 15 minutes and 50 seconds, in what will be a reference for future editions.

The duo covered the 961 miles of the theoretical course at an average speed of 9.04 knots.

Posting brilliant performances to secure the runner-up spots, Serenis Consulting skippered by the Jean Galfione-Nicolas Troussel duo and V and B helmed by Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier were over 3 hours shy of glory.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



G New

20 May 2017 15:31 GMT