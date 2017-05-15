Offshore
 

Normandy Channel Race - Victory for Sharp and Santurde

The British Class40 Imerys skippered by Phil Sharp and Pablo Santurde triumphed Friday in the Normandy Channel Race.

Click image for a larger image

Their race time is 4 days, 11 hours 15 minutes and 50 seconds, in what will be a reference for future editions.

The duo covered the 961 miles of the theoretical course at an average speed of 9.04 knots.

Posting brilliant performances to secure the runner-up spots, Serenis Consulting skippered by the Jean Galfione-Nicolas Troussel duo and V and B helmed by Maxime Sorel and Antoine Carpentier were over 3 hours shy of glory.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here

G New
20 May 2017 15:31 GMT

Related articles

Normandy Channel Race - Victory for Sharp and Santurde 20 May 2017 15:31
Vice Admiral's Cup - Rebellion and Jubilee lead FAST 40+ fleet 20 May 2017 6:37
Rescued Antigua Bermuda Race crew safe in Bermuda 19 May 2017 7:49
Antigua Bermuda Race - Flagship reaches Bermuda 19 May 2017 7:29
Allegra take Bermuda Multihull Line Honours 18 May 2017 6:31
Rolex TP52 Worlds - Platoon take lead on Day 2 17 May 2017 21:53
Antigua Bermuda Race - Farr PH 56, Monterey abandoned 17 May 2017 21:41
Antigua Bermuda Race - Warrior takes Line Honours 16 May 2017 17:19
Royal Southern North Sails May Regatta launched in fine style 15 May 2017 11:27
Vendee Globe - Closing Ceremony 15 May 2017 9:15
RORC De Guingand Bowl - Winner is Dream Pearls 15 May 2017 8:48
Antigua Bermuda Race - Stay Calm leads 15 May 2017 8:29


Latest






















UK Hosted