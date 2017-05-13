Vice Admiral's Cup - Rebellion and Jubilee lead FAST 40+ fleet

Click image for a larger image

Rebellion nailed the first two starts to score two wins in the FAST 40+ fleet but gear failure hampered them at the start of the third race.

Jib halyard strop failure during the start sequence meant that they were last across the start line, so it was a battle to win back a few places, finishing tenth.

Tony Dickin's Farr designed Jubilee won the third race and scored a 7-4-1 to tie on points with Rebellion after three races, but was placed second after countback.

Dennis Gehrlein's German team racing Felci 42 Silva Neo where never placed out of the top six, including a tie with Johnny Vincent's Ker 40+ pace in Race 2.

The young team from Germany's consistency was rewarded with third place after the first day of racing.

Bastiaan Voogd's Carkeek designed Hitchhiker scored a second in the last race to take fourth spot, ahead of a pack of wolves.

In the eleven-boat FAST 40+, four teams are all on 18 points; Invictus, Girls on Magnum, Tokoloshe II and 42° South.

RORC Vice Admiral's Cup - Fast40+ after 3 races

1st GBR8449R Rebellion Stewart Whitehead 1.269 1 1 10 12 pts

2nd SUI19 Jubilee Tony Dickin 1.267 7 4 1 12 pts

3rd GER6999 Silva Neo Dennis Gehrlein 1.258 3 5.5 6 14.5 pts

4th NED8809 Hitchhiker Bastiaan Voogd 1.264 6 8 2 16 pts

5th GBR1851X Invictus Sir Keith Mills 1.27 2 9 7 18 pts

6th GBR39R Girls on Magnum Andrew Pearce 1.265 8 2 8 18 pts

7th GBR1682R Tokoloshe II Michael Bartholomew 1.264 4 3 11 18 pts

8th GBR1542R 42° South Mark Rijkse 1.27 5 10 3 18 pts

9th GBR9463R Pace Johnny Vincent 1.27 10 5.5 4 19.5 pts

10th GBR4242C Zephyr Steve Cowie 1.265 11 7 5 23 pts

11th GBR4921R Ino XXX James Neville 1.265 9 12 9 30 pts

