Antigua Bermuda Race - Flagship reaches Bermuda

The Ballyhoo schooner, Spirit of Bermuda finished the Antigua Bermuda Race on 18 May 2017 around midday local time.


The Spirit of Bermuda is the flagship of the Antigua to Bermuda Race and there is more than meets the eye to the 112ft three-masted schooner.

Spirit of Bermuda is owned by the Bermuda Sloop Foundation, the brain child of founder Malcolm Kirkland, with co-founders Jay Kempe and Alan Burland.

Since her launch in 2006, 4,000 Bermudian teenagers have sailed on her free of charge and the vast majority from State Schools.

Also reaching Bermuda was Esprit de Corps IV, skippered by Gilles Barbot, which finished the Antigua Bermuda Race on Thursday May, 18 after seven days at sea.

For the last day and a half of the race, the French Canadian Volvo 60 had six extra passengers: Les Crane and the crew of Monterey who had to abandon their sinking Farr 56 in the early hours of Wednesday, May 17, 200 miles from the finish in Bermuda.

Louay Habib
19 May 2017 7:29 GMT

