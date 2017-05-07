Offshore
 

Allegra take Bermuda Multihull Line Honours

Allegra, the Nigel Irens-designed 78ft catamaran, takes Antigua Bermuda Race Multihull Line Honours.

Allegra skippered by Adrian Keller was the second boat to finish the 2017 Antigua Bermuda Race on Tuesday 16 May 2017 at 21 hours 40 mins and 53 secs ADT.

Allegra's crew for the Antigua Bermuda Race were: Helena Darvelid, Charles Dearlove, Chris Dowling, Scott Gray, Rob Grimm, Adrian Keller, Paul Larsen, Andrew Nickless, Recaldo Thomas, Aris Ziros.

British Swan 82, Stay Calm is the second monohull to finish the race just before midday, local time on 17 May.

Stay Calm passed St. David's Light, but their corrected finish time was not enough to topple Volvo 70, Warrior from the top of CSA.

Don Macpherson's Swan 9,0 Freya is 54 miles from Bermuda and is expected to be the next yacht to finish the race.

The first classic yacht to arrive in Bermuda is likely to be the magnificent schooner, Eleonora.

With 50 miles to go, the 162ft gaff rigged schooner - an exact replica of the 1910 Westward, designed and built by N. G. Herreshoff - is expected to finish the 935 nmile race around sunset Wednesday.

Race website

Louay Habib
18 May 2017 6:31 GMT

