Rolex TP52 Worlds - Platoon take lead on Day 2

Platoon has a cushion of three points ahead of defending world champions Quantum Racing after four races.

Platoon worked hard for their third in the first race of the day, contested in the early NE’ly gradient breeze blowing offshore. They were pressing hard behind second-placed Quantum Racing in a race that was won by Azzurra.

Tony Langley’s Gladiator crew won the second race after a neatly executed pin end start allowed them an early jump on the fleet, Platoon taking second.

Quantum Racing, the 2016 circuit and world champions, bounced nicely back to win the third and final race of the day.

TP52 - Standings after Day 2 (4 races)

1. Platoon (GER, Harm Müller-Spreer), (2,3,2,2) 9 points.

2. Quantum Racing (Doug DeVos, USA), (1,2,8,1) 12 points..

3. Azzurra (Roemmers Family, ITA/ARG), (3,1,6,8) 18 points.

4. Alegre (Andrés Soriano GBR/USA), (5,6,4,4) 19 points.

5. Gladiator (Tony Langley, GBR) (6,10,1,3) 20 points.

6. Sorcha (Peter Harrison, GBR), (7,4,3,10) 24 points.

7. Rán Racing (Niklas Zennström, SWE), (10,5,5,7) 27 points.

8. Sled (Takashi Okura, USA), (4,9,7,9) 29 points.

9. Bronenosec (Vladimir Liubomirov, RUS), (8,7,9,5) 29 points.

10. Provezza (Ergin Imre, TUR) (9,8,10,6) 33 points

Gerald New - Sailweb

17 May 2017 21:53 GMT