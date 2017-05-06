Antigua Bermuda Race - Farr PH 56, Monterey abandoned





Antigua Bermuda Race Committee was informed by RCC Bermuda Radio on Wednesday 17 May that Les Crane's Farr PH 56, Monterey (Bermuda) had been abandoned after taking on water; the cause of which is unknown.

The crew are all safe and well having transferred onto the Volvo 60, Esprit De Corps IV (Canada), also competing in the race which was close by.

The schooner, Spirit of Bermuda is also close by and monitoring the situation.

The incident occurred during the Antigua Bermuda Race that started from Antigua on Friday 12 May 2017. All yachts in the race are fitted with YB Trackers.

"We are saddened by the news but we know Past Commodore, Les Crane has completed many miles of ocean crossings and as Skipper we know his decision is based on the safety of his crew, and we are glad all are safe," Commodore, Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, Leatrice Oatley.

G New

17 May 2017 21:41 GMT