Antigua Bermuda Race - Warrior takes Line Honours

Warrior finished the race on Tuesday 16 May 2017 taking Monohull Line Honours and setting the Monohull Race Record for the Antigua Bermuda Race of 3 days 20 hours 32 mins and 41 secs.

The crew were celebrating with Gosling's Dark 'n Stormies at the Royal Bermuda Yacht Club, but will have to wait for other yachts to finish to decide who will be the victors after IRC and CSA time correction.

Warrior is operated by the non-profit US Merchant Marine Academy Foundation for the benefit of the Warrior Sailing Program, which helps wounded veterans to maximize their potential through the sport of sailing.

"It was a great ride," smiled skipper Stephen Murray Jr. "Will (Oxley) did a great job of hooking us into the pressure between the two highs and the weather scenario now looks hard for the other guys. This has been an unbelievable experience."

Warrior crew for the Antigua Bermuda Race:

Stephen Murray, Jr, Ben Bardwell, Jackson Benvenutti, Dann Cahoon, Jesse Fielding, Karl Funk, Christopher Lewis, Ben Lynch, Jan Majer, Will Oxley, Tony Pearce, Ralf Steitz and Chris Welch.

Louay Habib

16 May 2017 17:19 GMT