Royal Southern North Sails May Regatta launched in fine style

The J/70 fleet was out in force. Marshall King’s The Janitor emerged by a whisker at the head of a highly competitive 17-strong contingent thanks to two race wins, chased all the way by Clive Bush’s Darcey.

The two finished a point apart, with Patrick Liardet’s Cosmic just 0.5 point in arrears to complete the J/70 podium.

The J/80s have got their own UK Nationals next month with their Worlds in July – both events also being run by the Southern – so made the most of race time on the water.

Jonathan Powell’s Betty reeled off a string of race wins, and was even able to discard a second on the way to a four point win over Slightly Steamy (Nick Haigh). Sasha Lines’ Swallow came third.

In the Mixed Sportsboats class SB20s took the top two spots, Whyaduck (Tom Clay) taking four successive wins to shade Wight Dragon (Mark Irons). Michael Livingstone’s Cork 1720 Rum n Cork place third in increasingly lively Solent conditions.

Mike Blair and Seb Blair’s Cobra skippered by Stevie Beckett continued where she left off, top of the pile in IRC1, but only just.

Starting with two wins straight out of the box, Cobra was able to discard a seventh in the final race to finish two points clear of Jahmali (Mike Wallis) with Aurora (Roderick Stuart) just a point further back.

In IRC2 Peter and Sarah Hodgkinson’s Xcitable finished with three wins to take the class ahead of Pegasus DekMarx (Malcolm Wootton) and No Retreat! (David Riley).

Phil Plumtree went one better in the victory stakes, his half-tonner Swuzzlebubble taking IRC3 with four successive wins.

Scarlet Jester (Jamie Muir) shaded Blackjack II (Andy and Annie Howe) by a single point to take the second step on the podium.

IRC4 was a two-horse race, with Tom Hill’s Belinda taking bragging rights just ahead of Richard Hollis’ Crakajax.

The Summer Series action resumes with the Harken June Regatta on June 10 and 11. The J/70 European Championships runs from June 3 to 9.

G New

15 May 2017 11:27 GMT