Vendee Globe - Closing Ceremony

The eighth Vendée Globe is now officially over.

The heroes celebrated together for one last time in les Sables d'Olonne, the start and finish location for the non-stop solo round the world race.

Organised by the Vendée Council, the closing ceremony allowed everyone to look back at the great adventure of this solo round the world voyage.

Emotions were running high for the 29 Vendée Globe skippers, who were present.

Jérémie Beyou, 3rd in the Vendée Globe said. “It's hard to find the words to express what we experienced. You go through all the emotions. But the human mind is great: we only remember the good times. I'll be back in four years with a new boat, so I'm very lucky.”

Next up was Alex Thomson, runner-up after his epic duel with Armel Le Cléac'h. “Are you ready to see a Brit win the race in 2020?” he asked the audience.

The final person invited onto the stage was winner Armel Le Cléac'h. He received the Vendée Globe Trophy from Yves Auvinet, President of the Vendée Globe.

He too was very moved, as he looked back at his adventure.

“The match with Alex was incredibly tough. After coming second twice, I managed to win this time. I'll never forget that. You are never the same when you return from a Vendée Globe.”

After the traditional family photo, the skippers joined together with the public for one final time during a big parade on the seafront with a huge and enthusiastic crowd attending.

You can already note down the date for the 9th Vendée Globe, which will begin at 12:02 hrs UTC on 8 November 2020.

15 May 2017 9:15 GMT