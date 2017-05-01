Antigua Bermuda Race away without a hitch



American Volvo 70, Warrior

In the first hour of the race, American Volvo 70, Warrior, skippered by Stephen Murray Jr.

had opened up a two mile lead.

Chasing him are the Swans, Don Macpherson's Swan 90, Freya and British Swan 82, Stay Calm.

The breeze then backed to the east putting the fleet on a beam reach. Freya unleashed their gigantic masthead Code Zero to flash past Warrior who had forsaken their Code Zero and J1 to reduce their rating.

Underpowered, Warrior was no match for the additional sail area and waterline length of Freya.

Swan 82, Stay Calm was going well and estimated to be leading the race after time correction, for both IRC and CSA, but there is a long way to go.

Simon & Nancy De Pietro's Irish CNB 76, Lilla was revelling in the reaching conditions and also going extremely well.

The lone multihull in the race, the Nigel Irens 78, Allegra was just holding off Freya, 20 miles from Barbuda.

It will be interesting to see which side of Barbuda the leaders choose to follow.

Five yachts under 50ft are taking part in the Antigua Bermuda Race and American Hanse 43, Avanti, skippered by Jeremi Jablonski has had the best start after time correction.

The Swedish Pogo 12.50, Talanta skippered by Mikael Ryking has found an excellent turn of speed.

Louay Habib

13 May 2017 6:36 GMT