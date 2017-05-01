New Multihull Sportboat Class for Vice Admiral's Cup

Click image for a larger image

The Diam24od is the first multihull class to be invited to compete in the Vice Admiral's Cup, the annual one design/level rating regatta, celebrating its 12th birthday this year.

Five Diam24ods from the UK are entered in the Vice Admiral's Cup, plus another two coming from the boat's builder in France, where the boat has struck a chord with fleet numbers in the Tour de France, rapidly swelling.

Now the boat is taking hold in the UK, the present embryonic fleet mostly sailing out of Hamble Point Marina.

While the Diam24od held their first regatta in the UK at Poole Week last year, the RORC's Vice Admiral's Cup will be their first official outing on the Solent.

Classes are invited to complete at the Vice Admiral's Cup and over the years they have moved with the times, the Diam24od being the event's very latest class.

Other classes competing at the Vice Admiral's Cup are the Quarter Tonner, FAST40+, HP30, the J/109 and J/111, the Impala and SB20.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



James Boyd / RORC

12 May 2017 11:46 GMT