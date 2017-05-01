Inaugural Antigua Bermuda Race

A really diverse fleet takes on the 935 mile course at the end of the Caribbean's winter season.

The boats ranging from 40 -162ft representing nine different nations and crews from many more, will be on the startline off Fort Charlotte, Antigua for the first race organized by Royal Bermuda Yacht Club in association with Antigua Sailing Week.

The 935 nautical mile race is a new fixture in the offshore sailing calendar and this year, it will arrive in Bermuda in good time for the 35th America's Cup celebrations.





The race is proudly supported by Bermuda Tourism Authority and Goslings Rum.

