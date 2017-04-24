Antigua Sailing Week - Perfect conditions on penultimate day

Apart from the Club Class, all classes have now completed six races or more, kicking in the discard rule which has caused yet another shuffle in the overall standings.

It was all on in CSA 1 in Race 6. Stuart Robinson's Stay Calm and Peter Harrison's Farr 115, Sojana were involved in an aggressive start resulting in Stay Calm taking penalty turns and Sojana re-starting correctly having been over the line at the start.

Stay Calm took the race win and was only 27 seconds off winning Race 7. Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster fell prey to Jonty Layfield's Swan 48, Sleeper X in Race 7 by just three seconds, the closest victory of the day.

In CSA 6, St. Maarten's Frits Bus and his young crew on Melges 24, Team Island Water World hold a two point advantage over the youth team from the Antiguan National Sailing Academy racing 1720, Spirit skippered by Jules Mitchell.

With the discard now counting, Island Water World cannot be defeated regardless of Friday's result.

The most competitive race of the day was in Bareboat 1. In Race 6, Stanislav Purolnik's La Bella Vita took the gun just four seconds ahead of Francois Kunz's Sambamba and five seconds ahead of Alice Martin's Painkiller 3.

With one more race scheduled for Friday, winners in several classes are already pretty much decided. However six classes will go to the wire.

In CSA 7, Sir Bobby Velasquez's L'Esperance and Byerley & Ferron's J/39 Micron 99, Lord Jim, both from St.Maarten, will settle the duel Friday.

In CSA 8, Steve Carson's Dehler 33, Hightide leads the class by two points from Raymond Magras' St. Barths team racing Speedy Nemo. Geoffrey Pidduck's Modified 6 Metre, Biwi Magic is still in with a chance of victory, four points off the lead.

In CSA 9 Rodney Dodd's Jeanneau 54, Blue Fin holds a three point cushion over second place Oyster 49, Porthmeor skippered by Neil Styler.

In Bareboat 4, Cannon & Harvey's KHS&S Contractors leads the class just three points ahead of Martin Sager's KH+P Cayenne.

In the Club Class, Russ Whitford's Tumultuous Uproar is leading the class and is just two points ahead of Simon Costain's Xanadu. LJ Windward persists in third.



Racing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week concludes, Friday May 5 when one final race will reveal the winners in each class.

