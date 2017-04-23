RS Elite Challenge at Antigua Sailing Week

Team Sojana, helmed by British America's Cup sailor Richard Sydenham, win the 2017 Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge on Presidente Lay Day at Antigua Sailing Week

The three-race final was contested between four teams from four different countries: Rebel (ANT), R-Six (POL), Sojana (GBR) and Dingo (TRI).



Sojana came out all guns blazing, once again nailing the start in the first race to stamp its authority on the finalists with a convincing win.

Race 2 and it was déjà vu as Sojana got away well and extended on the fleet, but on the penultimate leg, Sojana seemed to run out of wind. The dog saw the rabbit and Dingo came charging through to pass Sojana and take the gun.

The last race was set to decide the winner and cool-hand Richard Sydenham helmed Sojana to victory.

The Rebel team from Antigua took second place; an amazing achievement as the team of Rhone Kirby, Angelise Gordon and Jahread Jeffyrs are all in their teenage years, including Angelise who is just 15 years old.

In third place was Robert Janecki's Polish team, R-Six.

Nonsuch Bay Resort's Sales and Marketing Director, Mark Whinney presented the prizes after racing and Sojana was awarded the top prize: one week's all-inclusive stay for two people in a Deluxe Suite at Nonsuch Bay Resort.



Racing at the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week will continue Thursday.



Louay Habib

4 May 2017 7:47 GMT