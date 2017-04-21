Antigua Sailing Week - Day 3 hotter than jerk chicken!

CSA 1 fleet to windward of Willoughby Bay - Click image for a larger image

Ten teams went out to the race course unbeaten, but only three returned with their perfect score intact after some intense racing; hotter than jerk chicken!

A shuffle in the results Tuesday meant that the leaders have changed in several classes, but not amongst the undefeated teams: Peter Harrison's Sojana in CSA1, Ross Applebey's Scarlet Oyster in CSA 5 and Robert Szustkowski R-Six in Offshore Multihull.

Race winners included Kialoa III; Conviction; Rebel-B, Dingo; Perseverare Diabolicum; Spirit (Antigua National Sailing Academy); L'Esperance and Hightide.

The closest race today was Race 4 in CSA 4. Mark Chapman's Trini Ker 11.3, Dingo was the winner by just 5 seconds from Ian Hope-Ross' St. Maarten team racing Melges 32, Kick 'em Jenny 2.

Dingo now leads the class with Douglas Ayres' American J/122, Team Skylark/El Ocaso in second, just a point ahead of Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog.

Sergio Sagramoso's Puerto Rican Melges 32, Lazy Dog - Click image for a larger image

In CSA 7, Sir Bobby Velasquez's St. Maarten team racing First 45, L'Esperance had a perfect day on the water scoring straight bullets to lead the class after five races.

They are just half a point ahead of their long-time rivals, also from St. Maarten - Byerley & Ferron's J/39, Micron 99 Lord Jim.

In CSA 8, the class lead has changed hands every day. Steve Carson's Dehler 33, Hightide is the latest yacht to wear the bullseye.

They posted two wins today to open up a five point lead at the top of the class from Geoffrey Pidduck's Modified 6 Metre, Biwi Magic and Tanner Jones' J/30, Caribbean Alliance Insurance.

Wednesday 3 May is President Lay Day Beach Party featuring the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge.

Eight teams will race for the top prize of a week's all-inclusive accommodation for two people in a deluxe suite at the fantastic Nonsuch Bay Resort.

The ultimate Caribbean beach party kicks off at Pigeon Point Beach at midday. The grills fire up from noon with top entertainment from DJs, live music and some crazy beach games.



For full results see www.sailingweek.com

