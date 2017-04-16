Antigua Sailing Week - Fever-Tree Race Day 2

The majority of the 150-strong fleet got a double helping of racing in paradise Monday with two races, testing the boat handling and mettle of the competitors.

Ten teams remain unbeaten, but the devil is in the detail and a close-up look at the results reveals incredibly tight racing throughout the fleet.

Will Sadler's British Reflex 38, Pasco's Jaguar - Click image for a larger image

Race winners Monday included:

Sergio Sagramoso's Melges 32, Lazy Dog, putting it on top of the class in CSA 4 and Mark Chapman's Trini team racing Ker 11.3, Dingo.

Sir Bobby Velasquez's St.Maarten team racing L'Esperance, Steve Carson's Dehler 33, Hightide, Raymond Magras' Speedy Nemo and Russell Bertrand's Kraken Beers With Dirty 'Oars.

The competition is so intense in CSA 8 that Geoffrey Pidduck's Biwi Magic leads the class without winning a single race.

Mark Chapman's racing Ker 11.3, Dingo - Click image for a larger image

The closest race today was undoubtedly Race 2 in CSA 7, which resulted in a tie for first place between Martin Oldroyd's British 40.7, Ortac and Ferron and Byerley's St.Maarten J/39, Micron 99 Lord Jim.

In CSA 3, Bajan TP52, Conviction is unbeaten after three races, but they won the last race today by just 19 seconds from Sir Hugh Bailey's Antiguan team racing Farr 45, Rebel-B. Conviction skipper.

In Bareboat 4, KHS&S Contractors, co-skippered by Cannon and Harvey are unbeaten after three races.

Rodney Dodd's Jeanneau 54 is from Antigua and they have scored straight wins in CSA 9.

Cannon & Harvey's Jeanneau SO 44i, KHS&S Contractors - Click image for a larger image

The undefeated boats are:

Peter Harrison's Sojana, the K3 Foundation's Kialoa III, Clint Brooks' Conviction, Ross Applebey's Scarlet Oyster, Robert Szustkowski R-SIX, Rodney Dodd's Blue Finn, Thomas Sparrer's KH+P Bavastro, Cannon & Harvey's KHS&S Contractors, Ian Martin's Spellbound and Russ Whitford's Tumultuous Uproar.

Click here for full results and more information.

Ashore, there was no shortage of entertainment. Monday's race sponsor, Fever-Tree was generous in its support, serving delicious cocktails.

After the Prize Giving, DJ Alan got the party started before a live set from Rico & Muzik 4 Play Band entertained the crowded party well into the evening.

Racing at the 50th edition continues Tuesday 2 May, with up to two races scheduled for all for competitors on the third day of Antigua Sailing Week.

Follow Sailweb on Facebook - Click here



Louay Habib

2 May 2017 5:53 GMT