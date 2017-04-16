Hitchhiker wins FAST40+ Spring Regatta

Click image for a larger image

The wind gods blew too hard on the second day resulting in racing abandoned for the last day, meaning that the results from the first day of racing stood for the regatta.

Bas de Voogt’s Carkeek 40+ Hitchhiker was declared winner of the FAST40+ Spring Regatta at a prize giving ceremony hosted by the Royal Southern YC.

Bas de Voogt, “We didn’t expect two bullets on our first day out yesterday after such a rough start to the season (boat damage) so that was a great start to our first event of the year."

Stewart Whitehead’s Carkeek 40+ Rebellion tide on points with Hitchhiker but was second on count back.

Tony Dickin's Jubilee was in impressive form, scoring three podium finishes to end the regatta just one point off the lead in third.

The next FAST40+ Class event will be the first scoring round of the 2017 FAST40+ Race Circuit, The Royal Ocean Racing Club’s Vice Admiral’s Cup, 19 – 21 May 2017.

FAST40+ Spring Regatta at Royal Southern YC

1 NED 8809 Hitchhicker Bas de Voogd 1 1 5 7 pts

2 GBR 8449R Rebellion Stewart Whitehead 2 4 1 7 pts

3 SUI 19 Jubilee Tony Dickin 3 2 3 8 pts

4 GER 6999 Silva Neo Dennis Gehrlein 4 3 6 13 pts

5 GBR 1682R Tokoloshe II Michael Bartholomew 7 5.5 2 14.5 pts

6 GBR 1542R 42 South Mark Rijkse 5 5.5 4 14.5 pts

7 GBR 4242C Zephyr Steve Cowie 6 7 7 20 pts

