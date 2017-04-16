Offshore
 

Round Antigua Race with an unbelievable finish

The Peters & May Round Antigua Race produced a spectacular match race between two magnificent ocean greyhounds with an unbelievable finish.

Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana and Jean-Paul Riviere's French sloop, Nomad IV battled it out for the 52 miles, just a few minutes apart for the duration of the race.

The Round Antigua Race produced a battle for line honours that Lord Nelson and Vice Admiral Villeneuve would have been proud of.

Celebrating his 80th birthday, Sir Peter Harrison's British ketch Sojana missed the record for the Round Antigua Race by one second!

However, it was Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster which stole the limelight, coming from behind to win the race overall after CSA time correction and the Peters & May Trophy.

For the varied fleet of 49 entries, it was a perfect shakedown before the start on Sunday 30 April for the 50th edition of Antigua Sailing Week and day 1 of racing: the English Harbour Rum Race Day

