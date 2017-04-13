Antigua Sailing Week - Old Traditions, New Ways

Click image for a larger image

About 1,500 competitors from 32 countries will enjoy five days of world class racing, preceded by the Guadeloupe to Antigua Race and the Peters & May Round Antigua Race.

Thousands more will join in the party celebrations, with seven beach days and party nights, including internationally acclaimed Damian Marley heading an all-star line-up for Reggae in the Park in the historic Nelson's Dockyard.

Approximately 70 teams racing at Antigua Sailing Week are from ten European countries and one dependency: Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain and Jersey, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Switzerland.



British boats have been coming to Antigua Sailing Week since the first regatta in 1968. Sir Peter Harrison's Farr 115, Sojana was the last British team to win the coveted Lord Nelson Trophy and the magnificent ketch is back, gleaming after a major refit intent on a close battle with Jean-Paul Riviere's Finot 100, Nomad IV.



Ross Applebey's Oyster 48, Scarlet Oyster, Sir Richard Matthews' Humphries 38, Oystercatcher XXXI and Chris Jackson's First 40, Arthur can be counted as British boats to watch this year.

The Caribbean islands are well represented at Antigua Sailing Week with teams from: Antigua & Barbuda, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Guadeloupe, Jamaica, Martinique, St Barths, St Maarten and Trinidad.

Almost 50 teams will be competing in the popular Bareboat Class and over half of them are from Germany, entered by Hartmut Holtmann's KH+P yachtcharter which has bought over 500 boats to the event since 1991 through his company.

North and South American teams include Argentina, Canada and Puerto Rico, and there are over 10 entries from the United States. On 15 occasions, teams from the USA have won the Lord Nelson Trophy, more than any other nation.

After the Guadeloupe to Antigua Race on Friday April 28 and Saturday's Peters & May Round Antigua Race, five days of racing at Antigua Sailing Week will begin on Sunday April 30.

Wednesday 3 May is the Lay Day beach party featuring the Nonsuch Bay RS Elite Challenge at Pigeon Beach with racing beginning at midday and going on until 4pm.

Louay Habib

27 April 2017 5:58 GMT