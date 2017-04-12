Offshore
 

Warsash Spring Series - Final day

After five fantastic weeks of racing in the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series, the final day's races (Sunday 23 April) had to be abandoned due to a lack of wind.

Click image for a larger image

It was not for lack of trying . . . Competitors headed out for their start lines in fog with very little wind and little visibility, less than 1/2 mile.

Everyone hung around for the elusive breeze but it was not to be, and eventually both committees abandoned racing and sent the fleets in at around 13:00 hrs.

This was a disappointment to those boats hoping to improve their final positions, and a frustrating finish to a good Spring Series, but of course the weather is beyond the control of even the highly-respected Series Race Officers!

Final overall positions for the 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series:

IRC1
1. Night Owl II – MAT12 Julie Fawcett
2. Kestrel - J/111 Simon Mamford
3. Simples – X P 44 Demian Smith

IRC2
1. Sailplane – Beneteau First 40 Rob Bottomley
2. Dusty P – Beneteau First 40 Richard Patrick
3. Assassin – Prima 38 Mark Brown & Justin Leese

IRC3
1. Quokka – Half Tonner James Crew & Peter Rutter
2. Scarlett Jester – SJ320 Jamie Muir
3. J'ronimo – J92 David Greenhalgh

IRC4
1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype Stuart Greenfield
2. Erik the Red - Mustang 30 Mk 2 Bernard Fyans
3. Challenger - Rogers J24 Jim Anderson

J/88
1. J-Dream – David & Kirsty Apthorp
2. Tigris – Gavin Howe
3. Sabriel Jr – Dirk & Dianne Van Beek

J/109
1. Jiraffe – Simon Perry
2. Jynnan Tonnyx – Owain Franks
3. Jago – Mike & Susie Yates

J/70
1. Offbeat – David McLeman
2. Cosmic – Patrick Liardet
3. Soak Racing – Marshall King & Ian Wilson

J/80
1. Betty – Jonathan Powell
2. Jester – Mike Lewis
3. Aqua-J – Terenve O'Neill

SB20
1. Trouble & Strife Radley College – George Barker
2. Dark & Stormy – Andrew Bell
3. Wavelength – John Cornish

Combined White Group
1. Betty – J80 Jonathan Powell
2. Jester – J80 Mike Lewis
3. Cosmic – J70 Patrick Liardet

For full results go to the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website.

G New
24 April 2017 17:57 GMT

