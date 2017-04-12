Warsash Spring Series - Final day

Click image for a larger image

It was not for lack of trying . . . Competitors headed out for their start lines in fog with very little wind and little visibility, less than 1/2 mile.

Everyone hung around for the elusive breeze but it was not to be, and eventually both committees abandoned racing and sent the fleets in at around 13:00 hrs.

This was a disappointment to those boats hoping to improve their final positions, and a frustrating finish to a good Spring Series, but of course the weather is beyond the control of even the highly-respected Series Race Officers!

Final overall positions for the 2017 Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series:

IRC1

1. Night Owl II – MAT12 Julie Fawcett

2. Kestrel - J/111 Simon Mamford

3. Simples – X P 44 Demian Smith

IRC2

1. Sailplane – Beneteau First 40 Rob Bottomley

2. Dusty P – Beneteau First 40 Richard Patrick

3. Assassin – Prima 38 Mark Brown & Justin Leese

IRC3

1. Quokka – Half Tonner James Crew & Peter Rutter

2. Scarlett Jester – SJ320 Jamie Muir

3. J'ronimo – J92 David Greenhalgh

IRC4

1. Silver Shamrock – Shamrock Prototype Stuart Greenfield

2. Erik the Red - Mustang 30 Mk 2 Bernard Fyans

3. Challenger - Rogers J24 Jim Anderson

J/88

1. J-Dream – David & Kirsty Apthorp

2. Tigris – Gavin Howe

3. Sabriel Jr – Dirk & Dianne Van Beek

J/109

1. Jiraffe – Simon Perry

2. Jynnan Tonnyx – Owain Franks

3. Jago – Mike & Susie Yates

J/70

1. Offbeat – David McLeman

2. Cosmic – Patrick Liardet

3. Soak Racing – Marshall King & Ian Wilson

J/80

1. Betty – Jonathan Powell

2. Jester – Mike Lewis

3. Aqua-J – Terenve O'Neill

SB20

1. Trouble & Strife Radley College – George Barker

2. Dark & Stormy – Andrew Bell

3. Wavelength – John Cornish

Combined White Group

1. Betty – J80 Jonathan Powell

2. Jester – J80 Mike Lewis

3. Cosmic – J70 Patrick Liardet

For full results go to the Helly Hansen Warsash Spring Series website.

